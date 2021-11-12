TrustToken (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

