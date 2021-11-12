Tiger King (TKING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $119.55 million and $2.20 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

