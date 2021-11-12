Carry (CRE) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $95.86 million and $5.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00101842 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

