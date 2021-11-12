Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $5,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

