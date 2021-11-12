Oppenheimer Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

