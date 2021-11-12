Linda P. Hefner Sells 2,185 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $304.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.57 and a 200 day moving average of $288.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $110,687,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

