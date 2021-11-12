FY2021 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.