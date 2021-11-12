Cullinan Oncology, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,894.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,011 over the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

