Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY opened at $19.24 on Friday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

