Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AOMR opened at $17.53 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,691,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

