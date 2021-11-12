Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,007 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 356.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

