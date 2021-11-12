Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

