Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.