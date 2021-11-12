Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

