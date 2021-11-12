Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,398,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 131,189 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PDM opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

