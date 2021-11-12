Man Group plc Decreases Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cardlytics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $1,647,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,675 shares of company stock worth $5,707,504. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

