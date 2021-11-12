Man Group plc Sells 271,463 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,463 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27,647.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 515.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $381,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

