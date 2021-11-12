Man Group plc Buys 125,296 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 648.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,296 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HGV opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

