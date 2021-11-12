Man Group plc Sells 110,244 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,244 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,444,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

