Man Group plc Has $6.40 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 238.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

