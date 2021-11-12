Man Group plc Purchases New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $188.71 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.