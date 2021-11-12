MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 544.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.41 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $102.37 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

