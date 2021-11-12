WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $477.40 million and approximately $47.36 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

