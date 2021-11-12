FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Decreased by Wedbush

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

