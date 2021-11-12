Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Major Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $669,102.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 274,251,006 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

