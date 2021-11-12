Brooks Automation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of BRKS opened at $113.80 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

