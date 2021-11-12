Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Hold

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.79.

QSR stock opened at C$71.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$69.42 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

