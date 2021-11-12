Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.15.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$247.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

