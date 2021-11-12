Research Analysts Set Expectations for PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

PWSC stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

