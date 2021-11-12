Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lifted by Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FUSN stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

