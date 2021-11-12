Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$7.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.56.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$221.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.