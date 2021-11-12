MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

