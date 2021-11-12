MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $35.44 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

