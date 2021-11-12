MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $229.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

