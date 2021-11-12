MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,832 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

