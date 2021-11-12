Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

