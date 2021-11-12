Head to Head Analysis: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HG and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Apple Hospitality REIT -5.58% -1.49% -0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 ($0.48) -20.78 Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 6.08 -$173.21 million ($0.21) -76.29

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HG and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than HG.

Volatility & Risk

HG has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats HG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

