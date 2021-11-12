Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

