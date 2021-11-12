Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,403 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

