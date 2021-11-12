Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HTA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.33.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

