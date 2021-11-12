Analysts Set Expectations for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $12.41 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

