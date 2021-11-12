Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 184,736 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

