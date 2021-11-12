Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,539,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 1,363,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,062,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,717,000 after buying an additional 956,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 143,547 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

