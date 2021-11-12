Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,927,043.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,676 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,921. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

