Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.