Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $291,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

