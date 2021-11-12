Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 162,240 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 162,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of Costamare worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Costamare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.