Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 489.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,353 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Foresight Autonomous were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

