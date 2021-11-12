FY2021 EPS Estimates for Engagesmart Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Engagesmart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE ESMT opened at $26.58 on Friday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.