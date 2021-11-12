Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Five9 stock opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57. Five9 has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

